Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan dance to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee at Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's engagement bash. Watch

On Sunday, television actor Ankita Lokhande got engaged to her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Several videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet. In some of the videos from the engagement party, another fan-favourite couple, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were seen grooving.

In a video shared on Instagram, Eijaz can be seen holding Pavitra by her waist as the couple dances to Harrdy Sandhu's hit song Bijlee Bijlee.

In the video, Pavitra can be seen wearing a shimmery purple saree while Eijaz donned a pair of black pants and shirt.

In another picture from Ankita and Vicky's wedding ceremony, Eijaz and Pavitra are captured looking at each other's eyes.

Pavitra and Eijaz's relationship had a rocky start when they met on Bigg Boss 14. The duo was often seen fighting with each other on the show but by the end, the couple fell in love with each other.

Earlier this year, Eijaz spilled the beans about his relationship with Pavitra. He told Zoom TV, “She has this weird way of loving me that she gets angry. And I understand why she gets angry is because she has that level of expectations from me. Even if it means serving me breakfast and if the breakfast is stone-cold, she is very angry. I understand these things and I just take it as loving, I kiss her on the forehead and say thank you.”

In April, Pavitra revealed that the two have even met each other's families. She told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we have met each other's families. Though we haven't met each other's parents as such but have been meeting each other's siblings, cousins, friends etc. We are taking it slow and in the flow.”