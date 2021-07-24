Eijaz Khan fulfils promise made to Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14, fans call him ‘zabaan ka pakka’

Eijaz Khan, who fell in love with Pavitra Punia during Bigg Boss 14, had promised her on the show that he will take her home to meet his father. He fulfilled the promise on Saturday and shared pictures of the meeting.

Taking to Instagram, Eijaz Khan shared two pictures from his girlfriend Pavitra Punia’s meeting with his father. “Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (I will make you meet my father).... #khandaan #sattarkhan #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia (masks were off only for the picture),” he wrote in his caption.

Pavitra called Eijaz’s father an ‘iconic personality’. She commented on the post, “Blessed blessed blessed. Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you.”

Fans showered the couple with love. “Eijaz Khan being zabaan ka pakka (true to his word),” one commented on the post. “OMG this pic has my heart the most awaited moment for every pavijazians,” another said. “EK ne apna waada pura kiya. mai tujhe apne abba se milwaunga (EK kept his promise. ‘I will make you meet my father’),” a third wrote, quoting Eijaz’s vow to Pavitra. “Finally PP with Papa,” a fourth said.

During a media interaction in February, Eijaz said that while he and Pavitra started out as competitors on Bigg Boss 14 and had their share of fights, they also began to understand each other well. However, they consciously distanced themselves from each other as they wanted to focus on winning the trophy, he added.

Also read: Sharad Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht talks about ‘baggage’ that came after their break-up

“Lekin I think ek time aaya jab inko bhi laga, ‘chhodo, game ek taraf,’ aur mujhe bhi aisa laga (But there came a time when both of us felt that the game is not more important than our relationship),” he said.

Eijaz and Pavitra have been in a relationship since he exited Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments. They have also expressed their desire to get married to each other but in due time.