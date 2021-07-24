Sharad Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Pooja Bisht talks about ‘baggage’ that came after their break-up

Television actor Pooja Bisht opened up about how her career took a backseat when she was in a relationship with television actor Sharad Malhotra. She said that she invested most of her time in him and realised after their break-up that she should have prioritised herself.

Sharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht parted ways in 2018, after more than two years of being together. At the time, she accused him of cheating on her and keeping her in the dark. While he admitted to being commitment-phobic, he denied that a third person was behind their break-up.

In an interview with a leading daily, Pooja called herself a ‘very emotional person’ and said that she ended up prioritising Sharad over her work. “If I love a person, of course, that person will be my first priority. Of course, when I was with him, we had very good terms. More than girlfriend-boyfriend, we were like best friends and most of my time, I invested in him rather than myself. That’s why, when I broke up, I realised, ‘What was I doing?’” she said.

Sharad is now married to Ripci Bhatia, while Pooja, too, has found happiness. “It did distract me a lot, the relationship, and the baggage of the relationship which came after the break-up… It’s like everyone is calling you and telling you, ‘Oh, you broke off?’ ‘Yeah, of course, I broke off, what do you want?’ So there was this post-trauma phase also of our relationship. But I think whatever happens happens for good. He is married now, he is happy, I am also happy in my life. I am much more happy because now I am in my own space, I am living the life that I wanted,” she said.

Pooja, who was first seen as a contestant on the fourth season of MTV Splitsvilla, was recently seen in a music video titled Mein Jawa Kithe.