Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia are ‘ladkewale’ at Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s wedding; Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya attend

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's intimate wedding was followed by a reception party on Tuesday. All from the much talked about couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to the newly married Shraddha Arya joined the newlyweds at the reception.

The bride and groom who complemented each other in gold and white changed their wedding attires for the post-wedding party. Ankita opted for a red saree and jewellery with her middle parted hair tied in a neat bun. Groom Vicky joined her in a black sherwani.

Mrunal Thakur, who will now be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, was seen in a purple gown. She had Ludo actor Asha Negi in company, who was in a simple saree.

Mrunal Thakur with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Mrunal Thakur, Asha Negi, Srishty Rode, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at Ankita Lokhande's wedding.

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya was in a white and golden lehenga paired with diamond jewellery. She got married in Delhi last month.

Ankita's friend Srishty Rode was in a powder blue saree and was joined by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh. She shared a few pictures with the newlywed Ankita on her Instagram Stories and also revealed her kalira fell on her, jokingly suggesting that she may be the next to get married as per popular saying.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who met on Bigg Boss 15, were part of Vicky's baaraat and arrived together for the wedding. While Eijaz was in a white sherwani, Pavitra was in a white and yellow lehenga.

Arti Singh of Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen in a sheer black saree and also shared a few pictures with the bride and groom on her Instagram Stories.

Ankita and Vicky got married at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. At the wedding, Ankita walked towards the mandap with a veil as dancers in white costumes danced in front of the temple-like mandap. The two exchanged garlands and took pheras in the presence of family and friends who watched the two from among the audience.