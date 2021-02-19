Eijaz Khan reveals why he could not re-enter Bigg Boss 14 after wrapping up prior commitments

Actor Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments, was keen on re-entering the show after wrapping them up. Despite finishing his shoot on February 6, he did not make a return to the Bigg Boss house. He opened up about the same in a recent interview.

Eijaz said that he ‘deserved’ to be a finalist of Bigg Boss 14 but could not return to the show because he would complete his mandatory quarantine too close to the finale. The Bigg Boss 14 finale will be held on Sunday night.

In an interview with The Times of India, Eijaz said that his ‘heart really broke’ when his journey on Bigg Boss 14 came to an end. Addressing the subject of his re-entry, he said, “The makers of the show will always keep the show's interest the highest priority. I finished off my work on February 6 and the makers knew about it. So even though, as much as I would have liked to be inside the house, I would still have to finish the quarantine period and then there would have been hardly any days left for the show to end.”

“There were millions of supporters writing to me daily on social media to re-enter. Agar mere haath mein hota toh main darwaze ke aage tent laga ke baith jaata (If it was in my hands, I would have camped outside the Bigg Boss house). I was feeling so disappointed. I am a producer's actor and so I knew their dilemma. They had built my brand, from the Bigg Boss show's perspective,” he added.

Eijaz’s journey on Bigg Boss 14 has been rather eventful, from sharing a traumatic experience from his childhood to finding the love of his life in Pavitra Punia. He was one of the top contenders to win the trophy but voluntarily walked out due to prior commitments.