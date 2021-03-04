Eijaz Khan shares cute photos, video with Pavitra Punia as she hits 1 million Instagram followers: 'I love u 1 million'

Eijaz Khan shared mushy photos and a video with his girlfriend, Pavitra Punia, and declared his love for her as she hit one million followers on Instagram. In the pictures, they were seen smiling for the camera and making goofy faces. In one, he could be seen kissing her on the forehead.

“I love u 1 million...shine on baby. #pavijaz,” Eijaz captioned his Instagram post. Pavitra replied in the comments section, “I love you khansaab.” She added an evil eye emoji along with it.

Fans jumped to the comments section to shower love on the couple. “Sab log jo ek photo maang rahe the ab naach rahe honge, lottery lagi gayi hum sab ki (All those who were asking for one photo must be dancing with joy. We hit the lottery),” one wrote. “#PaviJaz Forever and Congratulations Pavi Di For 1Million Family,” another commented. “God bless you both always keep smiling and happy. PAVIJAZ 1 Million Party @eijazkhan @pavitrapunia_,” a third wrote.

Last week, Pavitra shared a message for those ‘spreading hate’ about her relationship with Eijaz. In a tweet, she wrote, “Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of ‘Haters’ in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz.”

Eijaz and Pavitra met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. “Hum dono akele aaye the, jeetne aaye the, competitors the. Bohot jhagde hue lekin un jhagdon ke dauraan hum ek doosre ko aur achchi tarah samajhne lage (We came alone, to win the show, and were each other’s competitors. We fought a lot but began to understand each other well),” he said during a media interaction.

Though Eijaz and Pavitra initially ‘consciously’ distanced themselves from each other, there came a point when they felt that the game is not more important than their relationship. However, as soon as they came to this realisation, she was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. When she re-entered the show to meet him, he confessed his love for her.