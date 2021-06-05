Ekta Kapoor supports Pearl V Puri amid rape allegations, says survivor's mother told her he's innocent

Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram, speaking in support of her friend Pearl V Puri. On Friday, Mumbai Police arrested Pearl on allegations of rape of a minor. Ekta has called it 'absolute low in human depravity'.

Ekta shared a photo with Pearl and said that the survivor's mother told her that Pearl was innocent. "Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this? After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid," she said.

"If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set," she added.

"I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail,"she wrote.

Apart from Ekta, Pearl's co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza have also written in his support. Krystle wrote, "I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our tv industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out. #istandwithpearl #PearlVPuri."