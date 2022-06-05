Erica Fernandes: Not agreeing for excessive bold scenes has limited options for me

It’s been over six months since actor Erica Fernandes has been looking for her next project, and she admits that finding a way around the demand for intimate scenes in projects has been quite a challenge for her.

“Right now, all kinds of projects from the TV and OTT world are coming my way, but I am limiting my options because of what I am comfortable doing, and what I don’t want to do. I am not doing extremely bold scenes,” Fernandes tells us.

She continues, “Most of the roles that I have been offered have that kind of content. I am comfortable performing intimate scenes to a certain level. But right now, the requirements for such things are above my limit. To narrow it down, it really makes it tough for me to choose a project”.

Here, she asserts that she has nothing against people who do bold scenes for the camera, but it is something which she can’t do.

“Some people are comfortable doing such scenes. But I am not. It matters to me to do things that I am comfortable with. What they want to do is what they want to do. And what I want to do is very different,” she shares, adding that there is a building pressure from fans to pick her project and come on screen.

“They ask why I am not taking up shows being made on different platforms. But the thing is that if I am not comfortable and convinced, then I will not be able to perform, and will not be able to give my 100 percent,” confesses the actor.

Fernandes entered the glamour industry as a model, navigating it further by exploring the regional filmdom through Kannada and Tamil projects, before courting fame through the small screen. She rose to popularity with her debut television show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Last year, she quit Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, and hasn’t signed a project since then.

“The wait is frustrating, because it makes me feel that every second project that is coming my way or being made is mainly focused on the intimate part more than the story itself,” rues the actor.

In fact, it has turned out to be the most challenging aspect of her career, because there is no expiration date for the lull period.

The 29-year-old explains, “When there is work, there is work. But when you have to wait, you have to wait, especially for lead actors because people want to offer only certain kinds of roles. They don’t get enough offers. So, you finish one show and then just wait for another. Sometimes the wait is for two months, and sometimes it is for a couple of months. It really depends on what comes your way and what you are interested in”.

“The content that I am looking to do is very different from what I am being offered. So, my search is still on,” she concludes.