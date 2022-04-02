Exclusive! Aditya Redij on being a father: I’m well settled to start a family

Actor Aditya Redij cannot “stop smiling” when he talks about babies as the actor will soon don the hat of a father. “I’ve always loved kids. I find them cute and unki harkate. I’m super excited to have a kid of our own. We’ve been staying away from our parents, but now there is a permanent member in our family, who will need our complete attention. I’m excited to enter the new phase of life.” the Bawara Dil actor shares.

As Aditya’s wife and mother-to-be Natasha revealed to us exclusively the baby wasn’t planned, Redij also affirms. “It was not planned for sure. Kehte hai Jab jo jo hona hai, tab hi hota hai. I guess it was the right moment for us to have a baby and for our parenthood.”

Redij and Sharma have been married for almost eight years now, however, the actor says “there was no conscious decision to not have a baby”. “I left it up to fate and God. However, we were taking our time. When you are living your life in Bombay, you have to support your family. It takes a little time to adjust things and settle. I’m in a phase of my life, where I can take the responsibility of a child. I’m well settled to start a family. Chahta toh tha main bhi tha starting se (laughs), but I think now is the right time,” Redij explains.

Ask Redij how the baby’s to-be grandparents reacted to the news, and he shares, “They got so emotional. They had million-dollar expressions. My father got into tears, hugged me and patted my back. That was the most memorable moment, and I will never forget that. Even I had tears, but I held myself strong.”

Redij is “super nervous” before the baby comes into the world, however, he jokes that he is working out his lower back for the baby. He adds, “Right from the moment we knew that she had conceived a baby, there were a thousand thoughts in my head. I’m planning the best way possible for my fatherhood.”

Physical and mental preparations aren’t the only task he has to look after. Redij who is also a trained photographer also did Natasha’s maternity shoot. “She believes that I’m the only one who takes beautiful pictures of hers. I’m the permanent photographer for her and I plan to do it for the rest of our lives. Now that the baby is coming, I have got a big job to do,” he quips.

