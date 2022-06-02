Exclusive! Dheeraj Dhoopar goes on a sabbatical from Kundali Bhagya for a Punjabi movie

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who has been seen on Kundali Bhagya for almost five years has decided to take a break from the show. While multiple reports suggest that Dhoopar has left the show for good, our source informs that his exit is not permanent but temporary. From what we have gathered Dhoopar is going to make his silver screen debut with a Punjabi movie which resulted in him bidding the show adieu.

“It’s just a break for now. He and the channel remain amicable about it. The plan is that he will return to the show eventually. Shakti (Arora, actor)’s track in the show is going to be temporary. But we know how uncertain TV is. For now, Shakti will just add drama to the entire upcoming plot as the show is set to take a leap of five years as well,” a source close to the show mentions.

Dhoopar will wrap the shoot of the daily by June 5. June 9 will be the last day when he will be seen on the show. However, he is expected to make a comeback in two to three months. “His re-entry will be a la Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” the source adds.

He will soon kickstart the shoot for his movie. Apparently, the actor may also take a paternity break with his firstborn baby being on the way.

Despite repeated attempts Dhoopar remained unavailable for a comment.