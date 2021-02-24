Home / Entertainment / Tv / Fans call Arshi Khan ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book at Bigg Boss 14 after-party
Fans call Arshi Khan ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book at Bigg Boss 14 after-party

After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan seemed to have been ‘inspired’ by pop star Lady Gaga at an after-party post the finale of the show on Sunday. Arshi wore a voluminous gold outfit for the night, which bore a strong resemblance to the futuristic silver dress worn by Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs 2020.

Instagram account Diet Sabya drew everyone’s attention to the ‘copy’. Fans jumped to the comments section with some funny responses. “Gold one looks like a Halloween costume we get at a convenience store,” one wrote. “Ek dish antenna, ek golden dish-antenna,” another wrote. “Life-size Ferrero Rocher,” a third wrote.

Arshi, who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11, entered Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale with other former contestants - Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah. She was evicted earlier this month. The show was won by Rubina Dilaik.

Also read | Masaba Gupta shares sneaky photo of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, he calls her a ‘stalker’

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Arshi made headlines for her frequent altercations with Vikas, one of which ended with him pushing her into the swimming pool. She also often dragged his family into their fights, which he objected to.

In an interview with The Times of India after her eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Arshi responded to allegations of being manipulative and constantly changing sides. “I was real in the show, be it with my friendships or with my enemies. It was my strategy to discuss things here and there when something used to happen. That used to confuse the contestants and they used to react to things. So, in a way, I was making them do certain things in the house and keeping them active. Now whether they took it as a joke or seriously was up to them!” she said, adding that she never hurt anyone.

