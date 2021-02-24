Masaba Gupta shares sneaky photo of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, he calls her a ‘stalker’
Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta sneakily clicked a picture of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, in the middle of an early morning meditation session. She shared the picture on Instagram stories. He reposted the same photo and wrote, “I have an early AM stalker,” followed by a kiss emoji.
Satyadeep joined Masaba at her mother, actor Neena Gupta’s Mukteshwar home to ring in the New Year. Masaba wished her Insta-fam a happy new year with a picture of her and Satyadeep, which was captioned, “Happy New Year from the mountains! Stay Happy. Stay Healthy. And the rest will follow.” She also added a heart emoji.
Last year, Masaba made her debut as an actor with the semi-autobiographical Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. She and her mother Neena played fictionalised versions of themselves, while Satyadeep played her husband. The show also starred Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Tanuj Virwani and Pooja Bedi.
Masaba and Satyadeep spent much of the Covid-19 lockdown together in Goa. He featured in her ‘work from home’ pictures, ahead of the launch of her range of perfumes.
Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. In mid-2018, they announced a ‘trial separation’ and said, “What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.” Reportedly, they were granted divorce in September 2019.
Satyadeep was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, but they parted ways in 2013. He made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kumar Gupta’s No One Killed Jessica in 2011. He has also acted in films such as Love Breakups Zindagi, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bombay Velvet and Phobia.
