Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin. JasLy fans shower love

With Bigg Boss 14, fans found a new couple to ship - Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, or JasLy, as they are lovingly called. He dropped a sweet photo with her on Instagram, his first post featuring her, since the show came to an end on Sunday.

Aly, who finished Bigg Boss 14 as the third runner-up, talked about winning love and respect on the show. “‘Apne liye toh jeete hai sabhi iss jahan mein, hai zindagi ka maksad dusro ke kaam aana (Everyone in this world lives for themselves, but the purpose of life is to be of use to others)’.. thank u so much everyone for so much love. We all r winners yeh Jeet hai pyaar ki izzat ki (we won love and respect) #FamAly #jasly #alygoni #sheraly,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans sent the couple love. "Jasmin is the happiest when she is with aly awwwwwwww so nice to see her smiling again," one wrote. "Allah apdono ko hamesha saath aur khush rakhe Aly bhai aur Jasmin bhabhi (May God always keep you together and happy)," another commented.

Jasmin and Aly were best friends before Bigg Boss 14; in fact, he came on the show as a wild card contestant because he was distressed on seeing her crying. They realised their feelings for each other during the course of the show and are now planning to get married.

After the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly put out a tweet, thanking his fans for their support. “Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya (when I came out and saw everyone’s love for me, I understood what I gained on the show. I gained love and respect). Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi (was the best and will continue to be). Gratitude,” he wrote.

Currently, Jasmin and Aly are in Jammu, his hometown. Recently, he told The Times of India, “I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah.”

