Fans call out Bigg Boss 16 for arranging a ‘b**ching session’ against Priyanka Chaudhary. Watch

Bigg Boss gave a new task to the housemates in the latest episode. The inmates were supposed to comment on co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game plan in Bigg Boss's house. In a new promo shared on social media, contestants are seen entering the confession room one by one and talked about Priyanka's game. Shalin Bhanot called her ‘illogical’ while Shiv Thakare labelled her ‘zero.' MC Stan said that her nature cannot be changed because she is too stubborn. Many fans came in support of Priyanka and slammed Bigg Boss for arranging a ‘b**ching session’ against her. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's father reacts to Salman Khan scolding her, says 'Thoda zyada gussa kar dete h')

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Sach, bahut hi ajeebo gareeb hota hai yeh sach (The truth is always bitter and weird in nature).”

The promo opened with Bigg Boss asking, “Priyanka ka kya game plan hai (What is the game plan of Priyanka)?” Shalin said, “Uske logics sahi nhi lagte hai (Her logics are baseless). ” Then a voiceover in the background said, “Sach, bahut hi ajeebo gareeb hota hai ye sach (The truth is always unusual and weird).” Shalin continued and said, “Doosre ko neeche dekharkar, apne aapko upar, apni superiority dikhaaye, Priyanka unme se ek hai (She pulls down others to uplift herself, she shows herself as superior in comparison to other)."

MC Stan sat with his friend Shiv in the confession room and said, “Uska nature koi badal nhi sakta (Nobody can change her nature).” Immediately, Shiv said, “Priyanka ka main strong tha ladai, jaise woh nikal diya, Ankit ke baad se woh shuniye lag rahi hai (Priyanka's forte was to fight, since Priyanka's friend Ankit got evicted, she is looking like a zero in the show without his support).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Priyanka ke against ek pura b**ching session arrange kiya Bigg Boss ne (Bigg Boss has arranged a full b**ching session against Priyanka).” One person came in Priyanka's support and wrote, “Without Priyanka, Bigg Boss game is zero.” Other person wrote, “Shiv lagta hai Nimrit ke baare mai bata raha hai (I feel Shiv is talking about Nimrit's game plan).” “Priyanka hi trophy lekar jaayegi (Priyanka will take the show's trophy to her home)”, added one fan. A person criticised Shiv and wrote, “Shiv ki journey..Sajid ka naukar ban kar rah gya…sir…sir..sir ke ilawa kuch nhi kiya (Look at Shiv's journey, he was Sajid's servant and pleased him through out the show).”

