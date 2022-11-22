Namita Thapar says ‘one person doesn’t make or break a show, fans disagree: We need Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar has said “one person doesn’t make or break a show” but many of the viewers feel Ashneer Grover's absence in the second season will hurt its viewership. Many took to Twitter to react to her tweet and stress on the importance of Ashneer in order to rake in the TRPs. He is the co-founder of BharatPe but is not part of the company anymore. Also read: Shark Tank 2: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar do garba in behind-the-scenes video, fans notice 'change in costumes'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few days back, Namita Thapar had tweeted about how the show is about “teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders” and the viewers should focus on that instead. When viewer reacted to her tweet, saying, “Mam TRP bhi kuch hota hai (there is something called TRP)…its a show not a real investors pitch!!” Namita replied, “Are you serious? Coz it’s my ‘real’ money I’m putting in.. what do you mean by it’s not a real pitch ??!! It’s easy to talk & whine & judge … tough to give time, energy, mentorship & money.”

The viewer had again replied, “I did not said its not real money!! Its a reality show turned 'reel’ity' show. Every show on earth needs TRP to get find place in audience hearts and it has to have certain elements. Ashneer Grover and some other bits were those elements. We are shows audience, you are on the other side. Understand our view point.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many took to Twitter to mention Ashneer Grover in response to Namita Thapar's tweet.

Many others agreed with the viewer and stressed on Ashneer's role in bringing in the TRPs in the first season. A viewer replied to Namita on Twitter, “100 percent your real money and your effort. You guys are doing a great job. Never listen to the sceptics. I'll just miss @Ashneer_Grover a little too much to watch the show.” Another said, “but public like Ashneer Grover and the show will not work in the same way.” One more Twitter user wrote, “We were watching the show for Ashneer and his comments/observations. You can continue investing off the screen. But on screen, we need @Ashneer_Grover.” “Grover Saab ke bina show flop hoga (the show will flop without Grover sir).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comment also read, “Ma'am pure desh ka theka aap kyun le rahi hein, sub apna kar lenge (why are you taking the responsibility of the entire country, they will take care of themselves), don't take yourself very seriously. You are an entrepreneur who is making money for herself just like others, ye mentorship wagera to natak hai (this mentorship is drama), that's why we like @Ashneer_Grover no doglapan (no hypocrisy).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON