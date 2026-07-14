Farah Khan is speechless as Yogesh Rawat giggles, reveals how he shoplifted goods worth 50-60k from shopping malls

The reality show Lock Upp has a twist up its sleeve in each new episode, and the latest drop did not prove otherwise. Co-host Farah Khan gave a task to the contestants who were ‘controllers’ so that they could save their ‘dependents’. At the end, Madhuri Grover's dependent Yogesh Rawat was picked to reveal his first secret on the show.

What Yogesh said

Yogesh Rawat dropped his first secret on the reality show Lock Upp.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yogesh revealed, “This is not some sentimental secret. I am older now and have made a lot of money, but until a few years ago whenever I visited malls or places, just for the thrill, even though I had the money to buy whatever, I would just feel like let us take this thing and leave. I used to take things like that occasionally. Basically, shoplifting.”

When Farah asked him to tell how much he has shoplifted, Yogesh said it must have gone roughly around ₹50,000-60,000. Farah simply nodded and did not respond. Ram Kapoor then asked Yogesh if he thinks this is okay and whether he wants to say anything to his fans about this. Yogesh said his fans know he does it, but now he does not continue it anymore because he understands it is wrong. Ram urged him not to smile and to take it seriously. Farah said that Yogesh did not even think of that salesman who must have had to face the brunt of his activities at the end of the day.

Lock Upp rewind

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, during the previous task, Yogesh Rawat got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, “Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me.” Meanwhile, Shreya was seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela told him, “You are not a man.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, during the previous task, Yogesh Rawat got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, “Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me.” Meanwhile, Shreya was seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela told him, “You are not a man.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The last few episodes of Lock Upp 2 saw the eviction of Shresta Iyer, Sunita Ahuja, and Riyaz Aly. Sunita was evicted due to health issues. The show also saw a massive fight between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary over food. Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde were also seen at loggerheads.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last episode also saw Ram Kapoor share his truth and reveal that he was molested at the age of 13. Ram's confession left the hosts and inmates emotional. He said, "Ram revealed, “When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going.”