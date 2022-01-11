Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Farah Khan reveals what made her decide to disinherit son Czar: ‘Tu toh jaaydaad se gaya’
tv

Farah Khan reveals what made her decide to disinherit son Czar: ‘Tu toh jaaydaad se gaya’

The Kapil Sharma Show: Farah Khan joked about wanting to disinherit her son Czar after he did not rush to help her after she suffered a fall. Instead, he was concerned about a password.
Farah Khan is mother to triplets - Diva, Anya and Czar.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 04:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon will be seen as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A new promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television showed Farah sharing a hilarious story about how she hurt her foot and joking about disinheriting her son Czar.

As host Kapil Sharma asked Farah about her injury, she said that she slipped on the steps of her swimming pool. “Jab ki girna Shirish ko chahiye tha, mujhe swimming costume mein dekh kar (Actually, my husband Shirish Kunder should have been the one to fall, after seeing me in a swimming costume),” she quipped.

Farah said that her daughters Diva and Anya rushed to help her, while her son Czar was only concerned about a password. “I said, ‘Tu toh jaaydaad se gaya’ (Looking at that, I vowed to leave him out of my will),” she joked.

RELATED STORIES

Kapil then asked Farah if any heroes ever bribed her to increase their romantic scenes with Raveena. “Bolte toh the, saare hero marte the iss par (They would tell me, everyone was smitten with her),” Farah said. Raveena protested that it was not the case and claimed that no one ever expressed their love for her. Kapil seized the opportunity to flirt with her: “Kai nahi bol paate, mann mein rakhte hai, phir woh TV pe kaam karne lagte hai, woh kya kare (Many can’t confess their feelings, they keep it to themselves and then start working on television. What do they do)?”

Also see: Farah Khan trolls Karan Johar for ‘wearing a parachute’, Janhvi Kapoor refuses to comment on his look. Watch

Farah joked that if Kapil had bribed her well, she would have made him dance with Raveena instead of Archana Puran Singh, leaving everyone in splits. The promo earlier showed Krushna Abhishek and Jamie Lever dancing. Kapil, too, shook a leg with Archana.

Krushna also made jokes about Farah’s famous biryani and quipped that she has a special talent--of extracting a leg piece from a walking chicken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
farah khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP