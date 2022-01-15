Farah Khan says her ‘career will be over’ as Kapil Sharma asks her to show Archana Puran Singh some Shakira moves. Watch

Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon will appear as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, on a ‘friendship special’ episode. A new promo, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, showed Kapil Sharma talking to Farah about the time she choreographed international pop star Shakira’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2006.

“She wanted to do it Bollywood-style,” Farah said, talking about the time she taught Shakira some desi moves to Hips Don’t Lie. Kapil asked her to show Archana Puran Singh how to do the same steps, to which Farah quipped, “Mera career toh doobega, Shakira ko kyun duba rahe ho (My career will be over but why spoil Shakira’s name too)?”

Incidentally, Archana will dance with Kapil on the show to Pehla Nasha, with Farah directing them. A previous promo showed Kapil asking Farah if any leading men tried to bribe her into adding more romantic sequences with Raveena. “Tune paise diye hote theek se toh Archana ke badle iske saath dance karati na (If you paid me well, I would have made you dance with Raveena instead of Archana),” Farah had told Kapil.

Farah is a National Award and multiple Filmfare Award-winning choreographer. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty. She has since directed films such as Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

In 2019, Farah announced that she will team up with Rohit Shetty for a ‘really big, massive Bollywood musical’, which unconfirmed reports suggest is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Satte Pe Satta. “It’ll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema,” she said in a statement.

