Father’s Day 2022: Aditya Narayan calls himself a FOMO dad

“It feels great to be a dad. It is so new for me,” says singer Aditya Narayan. He and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Tvisha, on February 24, 2022.

The excited dad shares, “She is too cute and we often play a lot. She is developing her personality. When I return from an assignment, I always feel like she has grown up a lot. I am a FOMO dad and feel like I am always missing out. Since the past few weeks, she is staying awake for longer and seems to be observing a lot. She is in a hurry to grow up, it seems. She hasn’t started crawling yet but attempts walking. She might just start walking one day. I am enjoying being with her and playing.”

Aditya feels having a child is a blessing. “And having a daughter is even more so. I am surrounded by female energy with my mum, wife, grandmother, daughter and three female dogs. Maybe that’s why there is so much prosperity.

The singer is in awe of his wife taking care of their daughter. “Seeing my wife Shweta taking care of our daughter is surreal. It makes you realise the importance of having a mother. It has made me respect my parents much more and my respect for Shweta has grown ten-fold. She does the lion’s share of the work willingly, though I want to help out. I play with our daughter and entertain her while my wife is the one who is taking care of her,” he says.

