Fauda star Lior Raz faces Hamas' rocket attacks as he joins Brothers in Arms movement in Israel. Watch video

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 10, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Fauda star Lior Raz has shared a video from Sderot, a town in Israel, as he witnessed rocket attacks from Hamas amid the ongoing war.

Israeli actor Lior Raz, volunteered to join the Brothers in Arms, a group fighting alongside Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas, and even witnessed rocket attacks by the terrorist group. Lior is best known for his work in the popular TV series Fauda and has worked with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) before the show. (Also read: Swara Bhasker says people's shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel 'seem a bit hypocritical')

Lior in Sderot

Lior Raz went to an Israeli town, under attacks from Hamas, to rescue two families.

Lior shared a video on his Instagram page and he could be seen accompanying the president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner, along with journalist Avi Yissascharov in the southern Israeli town of Sderot. They can be seen hiding behind walls as they witness a rocket attack.

"Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families," he wrote alongside the video.

Lior condemns attack on Israel

Earlier, Lior had condemned the attacks in his social media posts. He wrote last week, “Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered children, women, and men in cold blood in their beds... This is not a victory. It is darkness fighting light.”

He also appealed to the world to “remember this day even later in the war”, in a separate post. "When the war turns, and we promise you that we Israelis will turn it, and Gaza will absorb the losses, remember that we go into this war with a heavy heart, with no desire to kill innocents, and with no choice in the face of those who come against us," he wrote.

Israel-Hamas war

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel since Palestine-based Hamas militants launched a deadly attack from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on Saturday, according to Israeli medical services. Among these, a hundred bodies were found in Beeri after a hostage standoff between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces. At least 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war, a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

