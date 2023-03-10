Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan make style statement in black in unseen pics; fans say 'They just match each other!'

Francesca Farago posted cute family pictures on her Instagram, featuring her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan and his son, Arlo. The trio posed for the camera, and Francesca and Jesse looked incredibly attractive together. In one photo, Francesca gazed affectionately at Jesse, while in another, the couple playfully stuck their tongues out. Francesca captioned the post as ‘my family,’ which received numerous comments from fans in the comment section, with many praising the couple as a 'gorgeous' and ‘hot’ couple. (Also read: Francesca Farago twins in black with boyfriend Jesse Sullivan for their dreamy date night. See pics)

Francesca shared a collage of three snapshots on her Instagram. One photo showed Jesse playfully sticking his tongue out on her face, while another showed Francesca gazing lovingly at him. In the third picture, the couple kept their eyes shut while sticking their tongues out for the camera. Jesse wore a shimmery dress with a black jacket and had her hair tied up in a ponytail, while he donned a checked T-shirt with a black coat.

Francesca also shared a lovely family picture featuring herself, Jesse, and his son Arlo. Arlo was dressed in a white T-shirt and black coat, while the trio flashed their radiant smiles at the camera. The post received many reactions from fans in the comment section, with some of them admiring the couple's chemistry and others commenting on how adorable the family picture looked.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Francesca wrote, “My family (red drop and knife emojis). @screammovies.” Jesse commented, “Why is Arlo so cool?” and “Also, showing the first ones to our kids so they think we're cool.” To which, she responded, “@Jessesulli (laughing and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Comedian Kariselle commented, “I can't get over how stunning you are UGH” and “Also the cutest family omg.”

Francesca, who appeared on the dating reality show Perfect Match, voiced her discontent with the producers on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files. The show's first episode premiered on February 14 and involved living with men, which Francesca found uncomfortable. She shared that many participants were also uncomfortable and unaware of the living arrangement during filming.

She was romantically linked with three of her co-stars on the show: Dom Gabriel, Abbey Humphreys, and Damian Powers. Her experience on Perfect Match and criticism of the show's format have sparked a discussion on the ethics of reality television and the mental well-being of its participants.