Francesca Farago twins in black with boyfriend Jesse Sullivan for their dreamy date night. See pics

Francesca Farago, who rose to fame as a contestant on the hit dating show Perfect Match, recently shared some dreamy pictures and videos with her boyfriend, YouTuber Jesse Sullivan. The two of them looked picture-perfect on their date night, both dressed in matching black outfits. As they enjoyed each other's company, it was clear to see that their relationship was still going strong. Adding an extra layer of joy to their evening were their beloved pets, who accompanied them on their night out. The couple's furry friends were clearly having a great time, as they played and cuddled with their owners. (Also read: Francesca Farago gives a kiss to her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan; fans love their PDA: 'You two are so cute'. Watch)

Jesse and Francesca recently gave their fans a glimpse of their date night on social media. In one video, Francesca can be seen engrossed in her phone while wearing a casual crop top and white pants. Her untied hair and pink glittery lipstick added to her effortless beauty. Jesse captioned the video with a heartwarming message, “Sometimes I just stare and am like damn I love her.”

Jesse Sullivan shares glimpses of his date night with Francesca Farago via Instagram Stories.

Jesse also shared a solo picture of himself on the sofa, wearing an oversized coat and a black sweater. He made sure to let his followers know that he was on a date night with Francesca, hence wrote, “Date night with @francescafarago.” The couple also shared a romantic picture of their hands resting on the table, showing off their matching rings and manicures. The photo was captioned, “Matching rings, mst bing nails @francescafarago.”

Jesse Sullivan shared pictures with Francesca Farago via Instagram Stories.

In another photo, Jesse and Francesca are seen enjoying each other's company in an outdoor setting, sipping on glasses of wine and accompanied by their furry pet. The couple shared a cute picture of Jesse holding their adorable pup, and Francesca looked happy and content.

Recently, Francesca took to Instagram to share an adorable video with his boyfriend Jesse Sullivan. The cute couple can be seen engaging in a bit of PDA as Francesca planted a sweet kiss on Jesse's lips. The pair can be seen enjoying the great outdoors with their furry companion, as they share quality time together. Reacting to the post, one of Laura's fans commented, “Carried the show (Perfect Match) like Jesse is carrying that puppy.” Other fan commented, “But without you the show would be so boring haha.” A person asked, “Just curious why go on perfect match if you are dating this guy? Is it an open relationship? I'm confused.” “I love how it's obvious that Jesse loves Romeo almost as much as Francesca does", added one. “You two are so cute", wrote other. “Oh oh I just love you as a couple”, read other comment.