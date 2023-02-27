Francesca Farago says she was uncomfortable to share room with men in Perfect Match: 'I had to do it with my ex and....'

After rising to fame on the 2020 Netflix reality TV series Too Hot to Handle, Francesca Farago is now appearing on a new dating reality show called Perfect Match, which has recently been launched. The show's first episode was released on February 14, and it provides an entertaining viewing experience for fans to binge-watch. In a recent interview, Francesca Farago expressed her discontent with the makers of Perfect Match. During During a recent appearance on podcast, she discussed the challenges of filming the reality show, specifically highlighting the uncomfortable format in which women were expected to share rooms with men, a rule that was not communicated clearly to the cast earlier. (Also read: Francesca Farago shares she's ‘unhappy’ with production team of Perfect Match. Here's why she regrets filming the series)

In Nick Viall's podcast Viall Files, she expressed her displeasure for the makers to live with men, she said, "It was really uncomfy. I don't think a lot of people were comfortable with it and a lot of people didn't know that that was the fact when they left for filming."

She continued, and told, "I was told that we would not be sharing rooms with men. I was told it would be girls and boys, separate houses. So, I was like, 'Perfect, I'll do it.' But I'm not going to do it if I'm having to share a room because I had to do it with my ex on a show and I regretted it."

Furthermore, Francesca revealed that she underwent an extended emotional breakdown for more than a day when the regulations were modified, but this event was not captured on camera. She also stated that she has decided to stop worrying about how she will be portrayed on-screen because it is an unpredictable result that is beyond her control.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Francesca reminisced about her positive experiences on the show and mentioned, “My most enjoyable moments were spent with Kariselle Snow. I haven't watched the episodes yet, so I don't have a favorite one.” Francesca also expressed her affection for Kariselle by stating, “We remain very close, and I adore her.”

Voicing her dissatisfaction with the show, she stated, “I am unhappy with how the production team edited the show and portrayed me, to be frank. I didn't have any regrets after filming, but upon learning about the episodes, I experienced some remorse. The influence of editing is significant.”