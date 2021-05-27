FRIENDS reunion: Your favourite sitcom was not always wholesome, here are 5 problematic plot lines

The long-awaited Friends reunion special on Thursday will take fans of the comedy series on a trip down memory lane. FRIENDS: The Reunion brings together the main cast members--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc back to the set for a get-together.

Though the show has been one of the favourites of the people, there are several problematic parts in the show including sexism, homophobia, body-shaming, assault.

Here are some of the moments from the show:

1) Monica was body-shamed: In the two-part episode, The One That Could Have Been in season six, fans are showed how Monica's life would be had she not lost weight. Monica is portrayed as a 30-year-old virgin and being insanely possessive of her food as if an overweight person must eat constantly. In the sitcom, her body weight is constantly ridiculed by her family members and her crush.

2) Paolo gropes Phoebe: In a particular episode, Paolo visits Phoebe at work to get a massage but then disrobes without being asked to. He exposes himself fully and ends up groping Phoebe's butt. However, her friends' reaction focuses on the bit that it will be hard for Rachel instead of the fact that Phoebe was sexually assaulted.

3) Chandler's dad ridiculed for being a drag queen: His father being gay is treated like a scarring moment in Chandler's life. In the series, Chandler also ridicules his father. When he and Monica travel to Las Vegas to meet his dad, the couple is seen uncomfortable with both the transgender and gay community. A dialogue by Morgan Fairchild goes, "Don't you have a little too much penis to be wearing a dress like that". It is a very offensive thing to say to someone who identifies as transgender.

4) Reaction on seeing Carol breastfeed baby Ben: Chandler and Joey freak out on witnessing a mother feed her baby. The reaction is immature and uncalled for. "Would you guys relax? This is the most beautiful and natural thing in the world," said Ross. Joey replied, "Yeah we know, but there’s a baby suckin’ on it."

5) Joey trying to manipulate women into sex: Joey's approach towards women is fairly toxic. He views women in two groups--those with whom he wants to sleep, and others for whom he gives no thought. Joey is shown to dominate over Chandler and Ross for his ability to "get" women.

Of course, there is also Ross and his jealousy, his issues with men being nannies, toxic behaviour and also trying to make out with his cousin. To count those down, we will need a whole another hour of reunion.