FRIENDS The Reunion trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and the gang come together for more laughter, tears

HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming, highly anticipated reunion episode of FRIENDS. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming FRIENDS reunion episode it out.

HBO has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming FRIENDS: The Reunion. The highly anticipated episode will bring back all the six lead cast members of the superhit 90's sitcom--Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

The unscripted episode will show the 'friends' reminiscing old days, revisiting the sets and even testing each other's knowledge about the show. David will conduct a trivia night and ask the others some questions about what all happened in the 10 seasons of the show.

James Corden will also interview the group in front of a live audience and other characters from the show will also come visiting, such as Janice, Maggie Wheeler and Dr Richard Burke, Tom Selleck. There will be a guest appearance from the Holiday Armadillo as well.

The cast also spoke about the upcoming episode to People magazine. Speaking about where Monica is in life, 17 years after the show wrapped up, Courtney Cox said, "I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

Also read: Aditya Narayan says people are upset at IPL ending, venting anger at Indian Idol: 'Mummy papas have taken over remotes'

"Joey would have opened a chain of sandwich shops," said LeBlanc. "And eaten all the sandwiches," quipped Perry.

Friends, the story of six 20 Somethings in New York, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

The reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests that includes Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

