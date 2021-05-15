Home / Entertainment / Tv / Friends Reunion given a humorous twist in Mumbai Police's Covid-19 awareness advisory
Friends Reunion given a humorous twist in Mumbai Police's Covid-19 awareness advisory

  • The Mumbai Police has given the Friends Reunion special a humorous twist while issuing a Covid-19 awareness advisory. They shared a screenshot from the teaser, showing the cast members with their back towards the camera.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST

The Friends Reunion special on Saturday was given a humorous twist by the Mumbai Police when it issued an advisory to spread Covid-19 awareness. The police asked people to reunite with their friends only after the 'final season' of the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Mumbai Police shared a screenshot from the teaser of the show, released on Thursday by HBO Max. It showed the core cast walking with their back towards the camera. Mumbai Police captioned the post, "'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #takingoncorona #friendsreunion."

One fan wrote in the comments section, "this admin deserves award" while another commented, "Mumbai police got some great humour."

Titled Friends: The Reunion, the special will drop on HBO Max on May 27 and will feature all six cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The unscripted special will see the six members return to the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank. The show will feature many special guests including BTS, David Beckham, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The special has been delayed several times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally, it was set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year. Friends premiered in September 1994 and ran for ten years.

