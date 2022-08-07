Friendship Day Special: True friendship is accepting your friend 100 %, say new friends Rithvik Dhanjani & Krystle Dsouza

They have known each other for years but it was only last year in May that actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle Dsouza became good friends. “Dhano and Kristoo”, as the two fonly call each other echo each other’s sentiments on hitting it off well and how they feel like they have known each other for years.

“It is strange that we have met at events and parties earlier but it was only last year that both of us were in Goa and became close friends. We can talk about anything under the sun and don’t judge each other. We have poured our heards out to each other, bonded over nonsense chats, fought over card games, snuck out of parties and what not,” says Dsouza. Dhanjani, who calls her “jugadu”, adds, “Last year when we met, we both felt a connection. She felt like someone I know well. I told her, ‘Kahan thi ab tak?’ She is a problem solver in our group and can fix any situation. Today, she knows where I am stuck, what blunder I made and what stupidity I am doing.”

The two friends are not 7am friends because “we often hang around till 4am and are fast asleep at 7am,” quips Dhanjani, who meet often with their group of friends.

“We have to have unconditional love for your friend. People will mess up, have hangups but for me friendship is accepting your friend 100 % and love them despite their flaws, while pushing them to do better. I am a sensitive and caring person and I put other people’s emotions first. Maybe that’s why people think I am great person. I have never been disappointed in my friends,” shares Dsouza.

Dhanjani, on the other hand, calls his friends his family as they are the people he chose to be a part of his life. “I try to be there for my friends in whatever shape and form. I feel as a friend I am learning from Krystoo to be the best version of myself everyday as she so many qualities that I lack. For me friendship means being myself in front my friends and not be worried about being judged. We are always pushing each other to be better.”

