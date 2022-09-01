Home / Entertainment / Tv / Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon Jack Gleeson marries longtime girlfriend in Ireland. See pics

Game of Thrones' Joffrey Baratheon Jack Gleeson marries longtime girlfriend in Ireland.

Jack Gleeson, known for playing Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony in a small ceremony in his native country Ireland.

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson married girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony in Ireland.
Actor Jack Gleeson, who shot to fame with his portrayal of the sadistic Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony in a small ceremony in Ireland. The wedding took place over the weekend as per reports. The pictures from the simple wedding were shared by a photographer on social media on Monday. Also read: Sophie Turner says she had a hard time filming heavy Game of Thrones scenes

Photographer Patty Lynch shared three pictures of the ceremony and the newlyweds on Monday, writing, “Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.” The three pictures show Jack and Róisín with the priest and later, standing in front of the guests. The bride can be seen wearing a simple white dress and Jack himself is dressed in semi-formal shirt and trousers.

Jack began acting at the age of 8 and appeared as a child actor in successful films like Reign of Fire (2002) and Batman Begins (2005). His first leading role came at the age of 18 in the 2010 film All Good Children, for which he received critical acclaim. The following year, he starred in his breakthrough role as Joffrey Baratheon in the hugely successful fantasy series Game of Thrones.

His character, the spoilt and sadistic Crown Prince (and later King) came to be reviled by fans and Jack was praised for his performance. In 2014, he retired from acting at the age of 22 after his role in Game of Thrones came to an end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said he did it because he wasn’t enjoying it. “I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do,” he said.

In 2020, he returned to acting with a role in the TV show Out of Her Mind, followed by the independent film Rebecca's Boyfriend.

