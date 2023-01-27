Gangs of Wasseypur stars, Anurag Kashyap are left in splits as The Kapil Sharma Show team does perfect mimicry of them

The popular cast of Gangs of Wasseypur, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Zeishan Quadri and others, will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show. In a new promo, Kapil and his team are seen teasing the actors with hilarious mimicry of their characters from the show. They were also joined by Anurag Kashyap who directed the hit series. Also read: Kapil Sharma praises Manoj Bajpayee's acting talent

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new promo begins with an imitation of Nawazuddin's lines which leaves everyone, including the actor in splits. It's followed by a mimicry of Pankaj Tripathi which leaves him laughing out loud. The next one is Piyush Mishra whose mimicry forces Nawazuddin to get up from his seat.

Furthermore in the clip, Kapil Sharma asks Nawazuddin if he was scared to romance co-star Huma Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur. Without saying much, the actor admits and replies in a subtle tone, "ha, laga tha (yes, I was scared)." He bursts into laughter and Kapil joins him too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the promo, a user wrote in the comment section, “Ye episode block buster hone wala hai this weekend (This episode is going to be blockbuster this weekend).” “My all-time fav...gangs of Wasseypur,” added another one. Someone also mentioned, “ye mimicry show reh gaya he (this has become a mimicry show).”

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 was released in 2012 on Prime Video. It was based around the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families in the area. Nawazuddin played the role of Faizal Khan and Huma played his love interest Mohsina. Their love reel was one of the most talked about parts of the films, which also sparked memes on the internet later. Pankaj Tripathi appeared as Sultan Qureshi and Piyush Mishra as Nasir Ahmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides them, the films also had Richa Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat. The new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to air this weekend on Sony TV.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2, along Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON