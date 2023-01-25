Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kapil Sharma praises Manoj Bajpayee's acting talent, adds 'agar inki zindagi mein pahle Karan Johar aagaye hote'

Kapil Sharma praises Manoj Bajpayee's acting talent, adds 'agar inki zindagi mein pahle Karan Johar aagaye hote'

Published on Jan 25, 2023

The cast of Gangs of Wasseypur along with director Anurag Kashyap will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Manoj Bajpayee and Kapil Sharma in stills from The Kapil Sharma Show.
The entire cast of Gangs of Wasseypur including Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan and many others alongside director Anurag Kashyap will be seen in the upcoming episode of the The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo shows host Kapil Sharma cracking jokes on the glow on Pankaj Tripathi's face to Nawazuddin's lean physique. Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Gaur Gopal Das about his discourse on 'girlfriend-boyfriend': Kabhi mohabbat mein pade hain?

The promo opens with Kapil mentioning how there were only ‘chor, uchakke, badmash (thieves, robbers, goons)’ in Gangs of Wasseypur instead of having any bank employee or someone who worked in a multinational company. This leaves Anurag Kashyap in splits.

Talking about how Manoj Bajpayee has played several critically-acclaimed roles, Kapil says, “ye aise actor hain jo koi bhi role badi sahajta se kar lete hain, wo to inki zindagi mein Anurag Kashyap aagaye, Ram Gopal Varma aagaye, agar inki zindagi mein pahle Karan Johar aagaye hote… (this is one actor who plays any role with much ease. Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma came first in his life, in case Karan Johar had come before them…)”

Kapil also doesn't spare Nawazuddin in the promo. The actor had played the role of Faisal and his line ‘sabka badla lega Faisal (Faisal will take revenge for everything)’ is one of the most popular lines from the film. Commenting on the same, Kapil says in Hindi, “he says it with so much conviction that it seems he will take the revenge for real. If someone else would have said this line, he would have been told, ‘take revenge later, have some ghee first (to make health)’."

Kapil also makes fun of Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity and the glow on his face. He says in Hindi, “it seems he will think twice even before cutting his birthday cake.”

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 released in 2012. It revolved around the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three families. The films also starred Richa Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

