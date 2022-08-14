Gauahar Khan feels 'like a zombie' after spending nine days in hospital, shares video with mom. Watch

Gauahar Khan had to spend a long time in a hospital as her mother Razia Zafar Khan was unwell. She has now shared a video on Instagram to inform her fans she feels like zombie after all nine days inside the hospital. In the fun video, se also informed fans that her mom is better now and will soon be back home. (Also read: Gauahar Khan says she lost out on Slumdog Millionaire role because she was ‘too good looking for it')

The video opens with Gauahar gesturing tiredness as the text said, "When you have spent 9 days in the hospital. No sleep, no rest. And you basically feel like a zombie. And then you see your mom feeling better." The camera then moves to show us the actor's mom as she gestures some bhangra moves while sitting on a chair. The text read, "Her smile is worth everything and nothing else matters." Gauahar is dressed in white t-shirt in the video.

Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, “Thank you for all the prayers @raziakhan1503 chaliye ghar jaldi pls (lets go home quickly) #grateful #gettingbetter #merimaa.” Zaid Darbaar was among the first ones to comment and wrote, “My Both jaaaanemannnns.” He also dropped a few love-filled emojis. Nisha Rawal also dropped a few heart emojis and Mrunal Panchali commented, "Cuties jaldi recovery hojaegi (you will recover soon)."

Having made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Gauahar became a household name after she participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. Most recently, she appeared in Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, which also featured Mithun Chakraborty.

Gauahar will now host a dating show for Netflix. She will join former Roadies host Rannvijay Singha on the dating show titled IRL - In Real Love.

