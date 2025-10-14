Gauahar Khan lashes out at Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik for getting physical with Abhishek Bajaj: ‘How dare someone…’

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 19 is continuing to serve its daily dose of drama and controversy. In the latest episode, contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj are seen getting into an intense and bitter clash during the nominations task, prompting Gauahar Khan to come forward and criticise Amaal for his behaviour. Gauahar Khan also joined Bigg Boss 19 as special guest during Weekend ka Var episode last month.

Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s fight

In the episode on Monday, in the nomination task, contestants had to pick the housemate they wanted to nominate for the week, and give them a pani puri.

Abhishek nominated Amaal Mallik, and when it was Amaal’s turn to choose the contestants he wanted to nominate, he returned the favour. However, things took a messy turn while Amaal was feeding pani puri to Abhishek. He was seen getting a little rough, pushing the water-filled puri into his mouth and even squeezing his lips.

The incident left Abhishek furious, and he retaliated by pushing Amaal. What followed was a heated argument between the two, with Basser Ali stepping in to defend Amaal.

“Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale (You consume all the mess of the house; so eat this a well,” Amaal said. A visibly angry Abhishek responded, “Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya? (Why did you touch my face?)”. Following this, he shoved Amaal in frustration.

Gauahar slams Amaal for getting physical

Later, Gauahar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lash out at Amaal for his actions in the show.

“How dare someone touch another persons face???? Almost squeezing lips??? What the hell is this. Provocation in touch is physicality. Isn’t that simple ???? Pull amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other,” Gauahar wrote in her post.

“If this is allowed, where would u draw the line?? Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form (Where is it written that it is allowed to touch someone in any form). Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne (Now, who charges for touching forehead)???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha (Was this not provocative)?” added Gauahar, who won the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013.

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 7, also took to social media to weigh in on the drama. She tweeted, “What Amaal did was completely inappropriate. It was unnecessary and uncalled for… And so was Baseer."

This is not the first time that Gauahar called out Amaal. Last month, she called him out for his disrespectful tone towards Kunickaa Sadanand. Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.