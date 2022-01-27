Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gauahar Khan says Tejasswi Prakash ‘keeps getting worse’, calling Shamita Shetty aunty was ‘disgusting’

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash referred to Shamita Shetty as ‘aunty’, making an indirect comment on her age. Gauahar Khan has reacted to the incident in a tweet. 
Published on Jan 27, 2022 05:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gauahar Khan often calls out Bigg Boss 15 contestants for their unsavoury comments on the show. On Thursday, she tweeted about Tejasswi Prakash, who age-shamed co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

On Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi referred to Shamita as 'aunty', making an indirect reference to her age. Following a task, Tejasswi said “Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well)," referring to Shamita yelling at Karan Kundrra.

In her tweet, Gauahar criticised Tejasswi for her comments and wrote: “Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse. Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but ‘chadh gayi uspe’ is sheer filth of someone’s mindset. Shamita was such a sport. You can’t teach dignity, it’s inbuilt. #bb15."

During a task on the show, Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan  played the part of a hotel guest while Tejasswi and Shamita were assigned the duties of the staff. When Karan, as a guest, said that he did not like Tejasswi's massage, Shamita took over. This irked Tejasswi, who commented: “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).”

During their verbal spat, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’, to which she hit back saying: “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.” Supporting Shamita, her friend and ex-Bigg Boss housemate Rajiv Adatia told the media that he's upset with Tejasswi's behaviour: “Shamita doesn't look like an aunty. From which angle does she look like an aunty? I didn't like Tejasswi's statement.”

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu, too, called out Tejasswi for age-shaming Shamita in a tweet: “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful.”

Later, Tejasswi issued an apology to Shamita, who had a firm response:“Learn some respect and then speak to me. I don't want this conversation with you, you idiot. You seriously need to grow some brains, bloody insecure woman, you age-shamed me.”

