Gauahar Khan shows off huge engagement ring in new video, Zaid Darbar has a question. Watch

Gauahar Khan, in a new video, flaunted the huge engagement ring that her husband Zaid Darbar proposed to her with. She did so as a part of a viral trend on Instagram.

The video started with Gauahar showing her palm, as a voiceover said, “I wouldn’t have been mad if he proposed with a ring pop but…” As she flipped her hand to show her engagement ring, the song Make His Pockets Hurt played in the background.

Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, “#trend #reels @zaid_darbar not a #ringpop! Heheheheh.” Zaid dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post, along with a question. “But where are the other rings?” he asked, along with a zany emoji.

Fans, meanwhile, showered love on the couple. “Awww, this so cutee, may you guys stay like this together and forever, mashallah,” one wrote. Many also dropped the ‘GaZa’ hashtag and heart emojis in the comments section.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot last December. He saw her at a supermarket in July last year and three days later, slid into her Instagram DMs. They got married after a whirlwind romance.

Recently, during an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Gauahar revealed that she was angry when it was misreported that Zaid was 12 years younger than her. “I was like, ‘Why do you have this wrong age on your Wiki? It’s all your fault’ blah blah,” she said.

However, Zaid calmed Gauahar down and said that it is a fact that he was younger, although the age difference being reported was incorrect. “He calmed me down and said, ‘Gauahar, I am younger than you, I don’t have any problem being 20 years younger than you. That’s another thing that I am only six years younger than you. It’s okay, don’t get affected.’ That’s when I said, ‘Chuck it’,” she had said.