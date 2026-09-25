Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan's ‘choti soch’ after his ‘bina mooch wale ko mard nahi samajhte’ remark on Bigg Boss 20

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 20. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor was criticised by Salman Khan for his behaviour towards the housemates, and it seems he may face another grilling this week. Aasif has once again faced backlash on social media over his "real men" remark, with Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also criticising him for it.

Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan's remarks on Bigg Boss 20

Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan's 'real men' remark in Bigg Boss 20.

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On Friday, Gauahar took to Instagram to criticise Aasif’s remarks from the latest episode. She wrote, "Yaar, I have a question, Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa (Aasif's career in acting is going well), he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour, when that girl was dissing Uditi, in the most low manner, he was enjoying like they are all his thoughts."

Gauahar Khan criticises Aasif Khan's remarks on Bigg Boss 20.

She added, "Felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor par Har cheez Mein aisi soch choti lagti hai. Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hhahahah islam mein toh musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! (Such a narrow-minded way of thinking about everything. A moustache is supposed to be a sign of manhood, hahaha. In Islam, isn’t it Sunnah for Muslim men not to have a moustache? Has he forgotten that? A man’s true identity is reflected in his broad-mindedness and behaviour!) Wish he knew that!"

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Deep Dive What did Aasif Khan say about men without moustaches on Bigg Boss 20? Aasif Khan remarked that in his culture, men without moustaches are not considered 'real men', as he stated, 'mardon mein consider nahi karte hum' (we do not consider men without moustaches). Why did Gauahar Khan criticize Aasif Khan on social media? Gauahar Khan criticized Aasif Khan for his narrow-minded remarks about masculinity, expressing disappointment that such thinking was showcased in the Bigg Boss environment, despite Aasif being a good actor. How did viewers react to Aasif Khan's comments about moustaches? Viewers online condemned Aasif's comments, labeling them as a 'sick mentality' and reminding him that even celebrities like Salman Khan, who hosts the show, do not have moustaches.

{{^usCountry}} In another video, Gauahar also called out Yung DSA and his group members for how they treated Qazi Touqeer after he lied to them about his actions in the house. She questioned whether Yung’s group members, whom he considers his friends, would accept him if they realised he was also faking his way of speaking and was capable of speaking normally, as seen in interview videos circulating on social media. What did Aasif Khan say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, Gauahar also called out Yung DSA and his group members for how they treated Qazi Touqeer after he lied to them about his actions in the house. She questioned whether Yung’s group members, whom he considers his friends, would accept him if they realised he was also faking his way of speaking and was capable of speaking normally, as seen in interview videos circulating on social media. What did Aasif Khan say? {{/usCountry}}

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When Gullu put the rejected stamp on Yung DSA’s face, he explained that Yung believed he was running the entire house, which he said was not the case. He also called him out for shaping everyone’s moustache in his group in the same way, suggesting that Yung expected everyone to act according to him.

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Later, when Aasif received the majority of the rejected stamps, he defended Yung over the moustache issue and said, "hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don’t consider men without moustaches to be real men)."

Aasif’s remarks drew backlash online, with several users calling out what they described as his "sick mentality". Many also demanded that Salman Khan pull him up during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Last week, Salman criticised Aasif’s aggressive behaviour and called him the "epitome of badtameezi". Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.