‘Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain’: Gaurav Khanna shows full support for wife Akanksha Chamola despite her confirming divorce

Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally broken his silence on his wife Akanksha Chamola after she revealed last week that she is divorcing him in Lock Upp Season 2. The actor was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai where he posed happily for the paparazzi and spoke about the matter.

What Gaurav said

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola said she is getting divorced from Gaurav Khanna.

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He said, “Jo pehle tha wahi haal hain abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain, support abhi bhi utna hain. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hain yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga (What the situation was before, it is the same now. I still love and support her. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. I will not turn my back on that).”

On Gaurav Akanksha divorce

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{{^usCountry}} In Lock Upp, Akanksha had opened up on why she was divorcing him. Akanksha then said she does not even want to adopt a baby as she wants to be child-free in her life. She said, "He wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lock Upp, Akanksha had opened up on why she was divorcing him. Akanksha then said she does not even want to adopt a baby as she wants to be child-free in her life. She said, "He wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

During Bigg Boss, Gaurav was emotional after being accused of playing the sympathy card by discussing his wife’s decision not to have children. It all took place last year on Day 1 of the finale week, the finalists faced a tough media interaction. A reporter questioned Gaurav, saying that when he earlier mentioned on the show that his wife does not want children, many viewers felt it was a calculated attempt to gain sympathy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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