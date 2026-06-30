...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain’: Gaurav Khanna shows full support for wife Akanksha Chamola despite her confirming divorce

Akanksha Chamola revealed in Lock Upp season 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are going to divorce after a decade of marriage.

Jun 30, 2026 08:38 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally broken his silence on his wife Akanksha Chamola after she revealed last week that she is divorcing him in Lock Upp Season 2. The actor was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai where he posed happily for the paparazzi and spoke about the matter.

What Gaurav said

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola said she is getting divorced from Gaurav Khanna.

He said, “Jo pehle tha wahi haal hain abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain, support abhi bhi utna hain. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hain yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga (What the situation was before, it is the same now. I still love and support her. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. I will not turn my back on that).”

On Gaurav Akanksha divorce

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

During Bigg Boss, Gaurav was emotional after being accused of playing the sympathy card by discussing his wife’s decision not to have children. It all took place last year on Day 1 of the finale week, the finalists faced a tough media interaction. A reporter questioned Gaurav, saying that when he earlier mentioned on the show that his wife does not want children, many viewers felt it was a calculated attempt to gain sympathy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

lock upp divorce
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / TV / ‘Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain’: Gaurav Khanna shows full support for wife Akanksha Chamola despite her confirming divorce
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.