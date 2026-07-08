Gaurav Khanna to enter Lock Upp as special visitor, after wife Akanksha Chamola revealed they are divorcing | Exclusive

The gates of Netflix’s captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa are about to open for someone unexpected and their arrival is guaranteed to leave both the inmates and viewers stunned. Gaurav Khanna is set to enter the Lock Upp as a special guest. Will Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola reconcile or will this lead to yet another reveal?

Akanksha's journey in Lock Upp

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

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So far, two of Akanksha's secrets, which are her lifelines, have been used already. The first secret was dropped on the premiere of the show, when she shared that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce. Akanksha said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

What Gaurav said about Akanksha

Gaurav had reacted to this revelation at a public appearance and said, “Jo pehle tha wahi haal hain abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain, support abhi bhi utna hain. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hain yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga (What the situation was before, it is the same now. I still love and support her. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. I will not turn my back on that).”

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{{^usCountry}} The other secret of Akanksha was outed by fellow inmate Shreya Kalra in the show, that she is bisexual, after which had an emotional reaction and explained her side. She explained, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females but they were not really intimate).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other secret of Akanksha was outed by fellow inmate Shreya Kalra in the show, that she is bisexual, after which had an emotional reaction and explained her side. She explained, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females but they were not really intimate).” {{/usCountry}}

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"Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she explained.

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Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday, at 8 pm.