Gauri Khan attends Rocky aur Rani screening with mom; Kareena Kapoor reacts as Karisma poses with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir

Filmmaker Karan Johar held a special screening of his film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday night for his friends and colleagues in the industry. Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, attended the event with her mother Savita Chhibber. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Gauri watches film with her mom

Gauri Khan with her mom and Karisma Kapoor with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening.

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Gauri Khan posed with her mother. For the event, Gauri wore a black top and matching pants. She also opted for a black bag and matching heels. Savita was seen in a yellow suit. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "Powerful women." "Her mom looks so young," commented another person. "Beautiful and amazing people," read a comment.

Karisma attends screening

Actor Karisma Kapoor also attended the screening of the film. In a clip, shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, she arrived at the event dressed in a black top, matching pants and a pink blazer. Karisma also smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Karisma shares a post

Later, she shared a post from the venue on her Instagram. Karisma posed with Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh and her cousin-actor Ranbir Kapoor in the picture. While Karisma held Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer wrapped his arm around her. All of them smiled for the camera.

Karisma captioned the post, "My heartline and My bloodline (sparkling heart emoji) Rocky and Ranbir (two heart and hug face emojis)." She also added the hashtags Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani and movie time.

Reacting to the post, Ranveer posted a string of red heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor dropped star, rainbow, red heart and dizzy emojis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a screenshot from inside the theatre of the screen and wrote, "It's time."

Karisma shared a screenshot from inside the theatre.

Celebs at Rocky aur Rani screening

Ranveer arrived at the screening in a white sweatshirt paired with colourful jeans and sneakers. Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was seen twinning in black sweatshirts with the text ‘Team Rocky aur Rani’ written on them. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the screening.

Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavani, Anju Bhavani and Ritika Bhavani were also seen. Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Kim Sharma among others also attended the grand screening.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

