Gehana Vasisth marries Faizan Ansari in nikah ceremony, decks up in red as bride. See pics

Actor Gehana Vasisth, who has featured in shows like Behenein and Gandii Baat, has tied the knot in a nikah ceremony. She converted her religion to Islam as she tied the knot with actor-boyfriend Faizan Ansari. Pictures of the couple as bride and groom have surfaced online. She was arrested in a porn case related to Raj Kundra in 2021 and got a bail later. Also read: Gehana Vasisth stages naked protest against Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Is this porn?' Gehna Vasisth is now married to Faizan Ansari.

Gehana and Faizan's love story

A source close to the actor has said that Gehana and Faizan are madly in love with each other and their relationship is “pure”. The source has claimed that Gehana did not undergo religion change for marriage but it was “her own personal choice”.

Gehana Vasisth and Faizan Ansari during the nikah ceremony.

Gehana Vasisth and Faizan Ansari as bride and groom.

More about Gehana and Faizan

Faizan Ansari is a social media influencer and was also seen in the Amazon MiniTv reality show Datebaazi. Gehana Vasisth is an actor-model and has performed several special dance numbers in Hindi and Telugu films.

As per the reports, Gehana and Raj Kundra created pornographic movies and were taken into custody for the same. Gehana came out in support of Raj when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police. She was arrested by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website.

Gehana on her involvement in a porn case

She had said the case was a ploy to frame everyone involved with their erotic app. She had told Hindustan Times, “First of all there’s no censorship on digital platforms, whatever people want, they’re making. But whatever videos that we’ve made for the app, in no way can you call it porn. We all know what porn is, but we were not doing porn. One needs to watch these videos first and then call them porn. These are the same category of content which other big OTT platforms make. But when we don’t target them, why target me, why target Raj Kundra?”

“How can you say we make porn? We’re in fact making what the other big apps are making. Why are they tagged as bold and ours is called porn? These are normal bold erotic films," she had added.

