Godzilla vs Kong actor Kyle Chandler joins Super Pumped series about the rise of Uber

Actor Kyle Chandler has boarded Showtime's Super Pumped series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will essay the role of Travis in the anthology series, which comes from Billions creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.

The trio will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. The season one is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac's book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

It will deal with Uber and Travis’s meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Travis’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle will star as Bill Gurley, a plain-spoken and brilliant Texas venture capitalist who stakes his reputation on Uber’s success, then has to live with the consequences of that decision.

Super Pumped will be executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter along with Stephen Schiff, Paul Schiff and Allyce Ozarski.

Each season of the show will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Kyle most recently featured in monster movie Godzilla vs Kong and George Clooney's The Midnight Sky. He will next star in Francis Lawrence-directed Slumberland.