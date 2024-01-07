Golden Globes TV Predictions: Who will win? Who won’t?

The first major awards night of the year has arrived. Tonight, the Golden Globes will give out awards for excellence in film and television in 2023. The star-studded event will see the likes of departing favourites Succession, Ted Lasso, and Barry fighting against newcomers like The Last of Us and Poker Face. With juggernaut The White Lotus sitting it out this year in the Limited category, the field is clear for Beef or Daisy Jones and the Six to make a run at it. (Also Read: Golden Globes Movie Predictions: Who will win? Who won’t) Succession and The Crown dominate the TV nominations at Golden Globes 2024

Let’s take a look at our predictions for the top television awards of the night:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Best Television Series, Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Will Win: Succession – The Roy family saga came to a fitting end with the three siblings (Connor doesn’t count) bickering in a conference room while the title of the show finally paid off its promise.

Should Win: Succession

Should have been nominated: Slow Horses – The spy show operated on a high level of excellence and delivered on thrills and chuckles.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Will Win: Ted Lasso – The show has lost the big prize twice already, but might just make it this time for its final season, which unfortunately happens to be its weakest.

Should Win: The Bear – The Chicago-set restaurant show went full “chaos menu" for this season and delivered two of the best television episodes of 2023.

Should have been nominated: Reservation Dogs – This was truly the best show of the year; the RezDogs peaced out, but not before celebrating the true meaning of community and home. Mvto!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Will Win: Jeremy Strong (Succession) – Our number one boy turned in a magnetic performance showing us just how deeply and irrevocably he was broken.

Should Win: Kieran Culkin (Succession) – This season was a showcase for Culkin, who got to exhibit a more sensitive and vulnerable side to Roman after playing the twitchy joker for the first few seasons.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Will Win: Sarah Snook (Succession) – Sarah’s Shiv Roy was a masterful performance, going from needing her father’s validation to needing Lukas Mattson’s validation, and predictably ending up empty-handed.

Should Win: Keri Russell (The Diplomat) – TV veteran Keri Russell was funny, charming, and relatable in the titular role, proving once again that there’s nothing she can’t do.

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Will Win: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – She is a lock to repeat her win from last year, after another stellar season as enthusiastic school teacher Janine Teague.

Should Win: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) – Natasha’s performance as a crabby human lie detector is the not-so-secret sauce in this delightful throwback to the case-of-the-week detective shows of the '80s.

Should have been nominated: Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) – Devery’s Elora Danan Postoak has been the beating heart of the show since it began, and this season, she got a chance to hold her own opposite guest star Ethan Hawke.

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Will Win: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – He has already won twice for this role, and will undoubtedly repeat as he says goodbye to the titular coach.

Should Win: Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) – He deserves recognition just for his grunts and snorts, conveying more with funny sounds than other actors could with reams of dialogue.

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Will Win: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – The Roy family’s favourite punching bag finally got his due, but at great cost to his marriage and happiness; and Macfadyen sold every minute of it.

Should Win: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – Moss-Bachrach anchored the best episode of television this year in a solo adventure without any help from the regular cast.

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Will Win: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – Hannah's Rebecca has been an underappreciated part of the show, but she had an expanded role in the final season; and it’s time for the Globes to recognise this performance.

Should Win: J. Smith Cameron (Succession) – He has turned in better work in previous seasons, but this is likely the last chance for this doyenne of the stage to win a mainstream award.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Will Win: Beef – This BP test of a show about the inescapable consequences of rage was a hard but compelling watch, not least for the way it naturally centred on Asian stories.

Should Win: Beef

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

Will Win: Steven Yeun (Beef) – He continues to take on surprising roles and turn in riveting performances, this time as a failure of a man who can’t find a way to make peace with himself.

Should Win: Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

Will Win: Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers) – She turned to streaming with this gender-flipped reimagining of Dead Ringers and knocked it out of the park with two distinctly lived-in performances as the twin Mantle sisters.

Should Win: Ali Wong (Beef) – She dove fearlessly into a dramatic turn as the omega to Steven Yeun’s alpha, showing us that there’s more to her than the pregnant comedienne shtick.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air in India on January 8 at 6:30 am exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the movie nominations.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.