Golden Globes Movie Predictions: Who will win? Who won’t

The first major awards night of the year has arrived. Tonight, the Golden Globes will give out awards for excellence in film and television in 2023. The star-studded event will see the likes of box office juggernaut Barbenheimer duking it out with critical favourites like Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, as well as indie darlings like Past Lives and The Holdovers. (Also Read: Road to the Oscars: Here’s an essential guide to the movie awards season) Barbenheimer dominates the movie nominations at Golden Globes 2024

The Globes could go the safe route and award both halves of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, given they have differentiated categories for Drama and Comedy or Musical. But they’ve been known to zag in the past, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they go rogue and anoint German-language The Zone of Interest and race satire American Fiction. Anything is possible, and the Globes get to shape the awards discourse for the next two months.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here are our predictions for the top movie awards of the night:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Will Win: Oppenheimer – Turning a 3+ hour R-rated biopic into a near-billion dollar hit at the box office is an achievement in itself.

Should Win: Past Lives – The heart-breaking tale of love and loss is the finest piece of storytelling this year.

Should have been nominated: Ferrari – Michael Mann’s underappreciated biopic is a compelling study of a man driven to win at all costs.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Will Win: Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to his 2018 critical hit The Favourite has been garnering rave reviews.

Should Win: Barbie – Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment has been shepherding female-led projects for the past few years and deserves to be recognised for achieving mainstream success on the billion dollar scale.

Should have been nominated: Saltburn – Emerald Fennell’s delicious class satire doesn’t always work, but it’s a sign of a singular filmmaker.

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Will Win: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) – The time has come to finally recognise Christopher Nolan for all his contributions to cinema.

Should Win: Bradley Cooper (Maestro) – His second try at directing takes an unconventional route to a biopic looking at Leonard Bernstein’s life through the prism of his marriage.

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Will Win: Barbie - Greta and Noah literally breathe life into a piece of plastic. Is there anything more powerful the written word can do?

Should Win: Barbie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Will Win: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) – Cillian, who has always been the bridesmaid in his many Christopher Nolan collaborations, finally gets a chance to be the bride, and he shines as the brittle and ambitious J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Should Win: Bradley Cooper (Maestro) – His performance as Bernstein sometimes flirts with being an impression, but it’s a remarkable act of inhabiting the dual layers of a man who was always performing, even in his personal life.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Will Win: Lily Gladstone – She is magnificent as the strong-willed Mollie Burkhart at the centre of Killers of the Flower Moon, but this is a case of category fraud; she should have been in the Supporting category.

Should Win: It’s a trio of great performances between Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Greta Lee (Past Lives), each of whom is deserving of the top prize.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Will Win: Emma Stone (Poor Things) — As Bella becomes self-aware, Emma’s performance boldly goes to daring places, which must have been liberating to play for the actress.

Should Win: Margot Robbie (Barbie) – It’s unfortunate that there’s another role bringing an inanimate woman to life this year, but Margot takes us along on Barbie’s journey from plastic to human.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Will Win: Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) – Cord Jefferson’s race satire had a late start in December but has been racking up critical acclaim, especially for Jeffrey’s turn as a frustrated writer.

Should Win: Jeffrey Wright

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Will Win: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) – RDJ is good, but not great in his first major role outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Globes won’t pass up the chance to have him on stage.

Should Win: Charles Melton (May December) – It’s no mean feat acting opposite two Academy Award winners, but Charles tenderly embodies the man and the child at the centre of the story.

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Will Win: Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) – It’s a thankless role, like most female characters in Christopher Nolan movies, but Emily does the best she can.

Should Win: Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) – Rosamund’s performance as the lady of the manor smoothly transitions between oblivious comedy and grieving heartbreak.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Will Win: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Taylor entered her world domination era, and bypassed traditional distributors to release her concert film in theatres and rule the box office like the queen she is.

Should have been nominated: The phenomenon of Barbenheimer

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air in India on January 8 at 6:30 am exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the movie nominations.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.