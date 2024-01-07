Golden Globes Movie Predictions: Who will win? Who won’t
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air in India on January 8 at 6:30 am exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the movie nominations.
The first major awards night of the year has arrived. Tonight, the Golden Globes will give out awards for excellence in film and television in 2023. The star-studded event will see the likes of box office juggernaut Barbenheimer duking it out with critical favourites like Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, as well as indie darlings like Past Lives and The Holdovers. (Also Read: Road to the Oscars: Here’s an essential guide to the movie awards season)
The Globes could go the safe route and award both halves of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, given they have differentiated categories for Drama and Comedy or Musical. But they’ve been known to zag in the past, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they go rogue and anoint German-language The Zone of Interest and race satire American Fiction. Anything is possible, and the Globes get to shape the awards discourse for the next two months.
Here are our predictions for the top movie awards of the night:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Will Win: Oppenheimer – Turning a 3+ hour R-rated biopic into a near-billion dollar hit at the box office is an achievement in itself.
Should Win: Past Lives – The heart-breaking tale of love and loss is the finest piece of storytelling this year.
Should have been nominated: Ferrari – Michael Mann’s underappreciated biopic is a compelling study of a man driven to win at all costs.
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Will Win: Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to his 2018 critical hit The Favourite has been garnering rave reviews.
Should Win: Barbie – Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment has been shepherding female-led projects for the past few years and deserves to be recognised for achieving mainstream success on the billion dollar scale.
Should have been nominated: Saltburn – Emerald Fennell’s delicious class satire doesn’t always work, but it’s a sign of a singular filmmaker.
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Will Win: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) – The time has come to finally recognise Christopher Nolan for all his contributions to cinema.
Should Win: Bradley Cooper (Maestro) – His second try at directing takes an unconventional route to a biopic looking at Leonard Bernstein’s life through the prism of his marriage.
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Will Win: Barbie - Greta and Noah literally breathe life into a piece of plastic. Is there anything more powerful the written word can do?
Should Win: Barbie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Will Win: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) – Cillian, who has always been the bridesmaid in his many Christopher Nolan collaborations, finally gets a chance to be the bride, and he shines as the brittle and ambitious J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Should Win: Bradley Cooper (Maestro) – His performance as Bernstein sometimes flirts with being an impression, but it’s a remarkable act of inhabiting the dual layers of a man who was always performing, even in his personal life.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Will Win: Lily Gladstone – She is magnificent as the strong-willed Mollie Burkhart at the centre of Killers of the Flower Moon, but this is a case of category fraud; she should have been in the Supporting category.
Should Win: It’s a trio of great performances between Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Greta Lee (Past Lives), each of whom is deserving of the top prize.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Will Win: Emma Stone (Poor Things) — As Bella becomes self-aware, Emma’s performance boldly goes to daring places, which must have been liberating to play for the actress.
Should Win: Margot Robbie (Barbie) – It’s unfortunate that there’s another role bringing an inanimate woman to life this year, but Margot takes us along on Barbie’s journey from plastic to human.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Will Win: Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) – Cord Jefferson’s race satire had a late start in December but has been racking up critical acclaim, especially for Jeffrey’s turn as a frustrated writer.
Should Win: Jeffrey Wright
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Will Win: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) – RDJ is good, but not great in his first major role outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Globes won’t pass up the chance to have him on stage.
Should Win: Charles Melton (May December) – It’s no mean feat acting opposite two Academy Award winners, but Charles tenderly embodies the man and the child at the centre of the story.
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Will Win: Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) – It’s a thankless role, like most female characters in Christopher Nolan movies, but Emily does the best she can.
Should Win: Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) – Rosamund’s performance as the lady of the manor smoothly transitions between oblivious comedy and grieving heartbreak.
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Will Win: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Taylor entered her world domination era, and bypassed traditional distributors to release her concert film in theatres and rule the box office like the queen she is.
Should have been nominated: The phenomenon of Barbenheimer
