Gordon Ramsay shares pictures of ‘newborn son’ Jesse James Ramsay, fans react

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has become father for the sixth time. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.

In a picture shared by Gordon, he is seen kissing the new born son on his head while wife Tana Ramsay holds the baby. In another picture, Tana is seen looking at the newborn, with love.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done," Gordon captioned the picture in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Tana also shared the news to her fans through her Instagram account. She wrote, "It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much".

Here is how fans wished Gordon and welcomed the birth of the baby.

"Congratulations on the birth of your baby," wrote one fan.

"Congrats Gordon. What fantastic news," commented another Instagram user.

"Sending so much love and congratulations to you all," posted a third fan.

"Your beautiful wife looks radiant! Congrats to the two, well 8 of you," wished a fourth fan.

"Ahhhh so much congratulations and love to the entire family! All the baby feels ," wrote another user.

“Oh my goodness!!! BLESSINGS ❤️ Congratulations to you and your whole family, hope mommy is feeling great !,” commented another fan.

Gordon's family

With the birth of Jesse James Ramsay, Gordon's family strength has increased to eight. The celebrity chief already shares five other children with his wife Tana. His other children are namely 25-year-old daughter Megan, 23-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 22-year-old daughter Matilda “Tilly" and 4-year-old son Oscar.