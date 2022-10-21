Govinda dances with wife Sunita for first time, kisses her on Indian Idol 13; daughter Tina hides her face. Watch

Actor Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and their daughter Tina Ahuja will appear as special guests on the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. In a new clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on YouTube on Thursday, Govinda and Sunita were seen enjoying a performance as they clapped. (Also Read | Neha Kakkar breaks down on Indian Idol 13 as Govinda compliments her, wipes her tears. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Sunita said pointing at Govinda, "Inhone aajtak mere saath dance nahi kiya (He has not danced with me ever)." The duo then performed on stage amid cheers from the judges and audience. Govinda said, "Main bohut saal intezaar kiya hun is moment ka (I've been waiting for this moment for many years)."

Govinda also hugged and kissed Sunita after they danced on stage. The audience applauded their dance performance. As the video ended, Neha was seen laughing uncontrollably while Govinda's daughter Tina hid her face with her hand. Reacting to the clip, a fan called the couple 'beautiful'. Another person said, "Govinda is always a legend."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They became parents to two children--daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut with the 1986 film Ilzaam and has featured in over 165 Hindi films since. He was part of Love 86 (1986), Hatya and Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1988), Do Qaidi (1989), Hum (1991), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Hero No 1 (1997), Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Haseena Maan Jayegi and Anari No 1 (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), Jodi No 1 (2001), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), and Holiday (2014) among many others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Idol 13 aired this year on Sony TV on September 10. This season is being hosted by singer-actor Aditya Narayan. Apart from Neha, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the two other judges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON