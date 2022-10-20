Neha Kakkar breaks down on Indian Idol 13 as Govinda compliments her, wipes her tears. Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar got emotional and broke down as actor Govinda complimented her on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. In a new clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Thursday, host Aditya Narayan welcomed Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their daughter Tina Ahuja. As they appeared on stage, Neha jumped on her seat and said, "Our favourite Govinda is here along with his family. So pretty they both are." (Also Read | Neha Kakkar gets emotional, shares pics with Rohanpreet Singh as they visit Golden Temple)

In the video, Sunita also said that Neha is another favourite singer of Govinda adding that she wanted to see them dance together. Neha and Govinda then went to the stage and danced to his famous song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from the film Coolie No 1. Apart from Govinda the song also featured Karisma Kapoor and was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.

As their dance ended, Govinda also hugged Neha. He then said, "Aesa dil chahiye acche artist ka ki kisika gham dekh k, takleef dekh k aapke aansoon nikal aate hai (A good artist should have a heart which makes them cry seeing pain of others). What an artist she is, haan?" As Neha bowed her head, Sunita said, "I love you. She is a very emotional, very sweet girl" and Govinda added, "Really we do love her".

Govinda then requested Neha to repeat her line 'paise kamao, paise kamao (earn money)'. A shocked Neha said that she always thought she would be the one asking Govinda to repeat his lines from his films and never 'imagined' that it will be the other way around. As she obliged, Govinda, Sunita and everyone present burst out laughing.

Neha then said in Hindi, "From my childhood I've...I'm happy because..." She broke down and Govinda hugged her tightly. Neha started saying, "It's a very big thing for me that the superstar whose dialogues I have been sayin, and the superstar who has been my favourite even before I could speak, is today saying that he is my fan. I think I became a superstar today." The video ended with everyone applauding. Apart from Neha, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are also the judges of Indian Idol 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON