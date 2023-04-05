Grey's Anatomy actor escapes with 3 kids as her house burn down; all 4 pets die in fire

Actor Caterina Scorsone, known for playing Dr Amelia Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, has penned a long note talking about her house that burnt down a few months ago. Taking to Instagram, Caterina Scorsone also shared several pictures of her pets she lost in the fire. One of the photos, clicked ahead of the disaster, showed Caterina playing with her three children in their home. She also gave a glimpse of her burnt house. (Also Read | Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey bids farewell to Seattle Grace after 18 years)

Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone talked about how her house burned down.

Caterina captioned the post, “Hello friends (cw: fire/loss). A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

She also added, "One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Caterina continued, “This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.”

"Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier," she also wrote.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you. Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina," concluded her post.

Caterina has three daughters--Eliza (born in 2012), Paloma Michaela (born in 2016) and Arwen Lucinda (born in 2019). She was married to Rob Giles and separated from him in March 2020. They filed for divorce after ten years of marriage.

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, Caterina also featured in Shock Treatment, The Devil's Arithmetic, Rated X, Common Ground, My Horrible Year, Alice, Private Practice and Station 19.

