Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey bids farewell to Seattle Grace after 18 years

Grey's Anatomy, the popular medical drama that premiered on ABC in 2005, recently aired its latest episode titled 'I'll Follow the Sun'. In this episode, viewers saw the departure of a beloved character, Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. The episode was written by Krista Vernoff, the outgoing executive producer and showrunner of Grey's Anatomy, and directed by Debbie Allen, the executive producer and director of the series.

The episode marked Pompeo's last appearance as a full-time cast member, as she is leaving the show to pursue other projects, including a limited series on Hulu. However, she will return for the Season 19 finale and may make appearances in the future if the show is renewed for Season 20.

In 'I'll Follow the Sun' titled episode, Maggie and Winston perform a successful, groundbreaking partial heart transplant surgery on a newborn baby. Later, the surgical staff gathers to bid farewell to Meredith with heartfelt speeches and a toast. However, the day is bittersweet for Meredith as she faces performing her last surgery and says goodbye to Nick.

Nick tries to explain why he is taking things slowly in their relationship, but Meredith is not willing to wait. She tells him, "I want you in my life if you want to be in my life, but if I have to choose, I’m going to pick me, my kids, and what’s best for us, and I’m not going to beg you to love me." In the final scene of the episode, Nick rushes to the airport to confess his love to Meredith, but he is held up by traffic and ends up calling her instead. Meredith listens to his confession but responds with a curt, "I can’t quite hear you. We are about to take off. I’ll call you when we get settled," before hanging up.

The episode concludes with the traditional end-of-episode montage featuring the new group of interns introduced this season. The ending has a passing of the baton feel, as Lucas, Simone, and Mika all move into Meredith's house.

Grey's Anatomy features a star-studded cast, including Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, and Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, among others. With almost 18 years under its belt, Grey's Anatomy remains one of the most popular medical dramas on television, captivating audiences with its engaging storylines, complex characters, and stellar performances.