Gurmeet Choudhary furious over racist remarks faced by Indian couple in the US: ‘Respect is not optional’

The actor added, “Indians contribute globally with hard work, talent, intelligence, and humanity. We deserve the same dignity and respect as anyone else. This is not against any country or people this is against racism. Enough silence. Stand for respect. Stand for humanity please (folded hand emoji)”. He put the post with hashtags: #JaiHind, #StopRacism, #RespectIndians and #HumanityFirst.

“Racism against Indians anywhere in the world cannot be normalized anymore. For years, many stayed silent, ignored the insults, and kept moving forward. But respect is not optional,” Gurmeet wrote on his Instagram account.

Gurmeet took to social media to express his anger over the remarks, stressing that such behaviour must be called out instead of being brushed aside as a casual incident. His reaction comes amid growing outrage on social media over the video.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has strongly reacted to the viral video of an Indian couple facing a racist confrontation in the United States , where a man was seen telling them to “get out of America.” Condemning the incident, the actor said racism against Indians anywhere in the world can no longer be normalised or ignored.

“Respect can't be demanded. How can we seek respect when we don't respect each other. We call Chinese, Momo to North east, Idli dosa to the south etc,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Totally completely agree Racism is not acceptable as we Indians also respect everyone across of the world in India so we r also should be respected, this isn't the thing should be asked It should be given.”

About the viral video A video of an Indian couple being targeted in a racist confrontation in the United States has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man inside a car asks the couple if they are from India. Once the couple responded to the question, he told them to "get out" of the country.

While the exact location of the incident has not been verified, the video was shared by X user @AyTone4th with the caption that read, “I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something!"

In the video, the man is heard asking the couple if India is better than the US. To this question, the Indian man responds that both countries have their plus points, with families being back in India.

The man in the car then responds aggressively and says, “No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country.”Despite the hostile remarks, the couple remains composed throughout the exchange. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The verified account of the music producer, who shared the viral clip, has also previously shared videos mocking Indians, including one filmed inside an Indian restaurant.

Many social media also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the videos, who recently wrapped up a state visit to India. During his visit to India, the US diplomat was also asked about the growing racism faced by Indians in the US, to which he responded that "every country has its stupid people."