Gurmeet Choudhary says director once threatened to end his career for rejecting movie: 'Mujhe jatka pada'

Gurmeet Choudhary revealed a director once threatened he wouldn't let the Ramayan actor work in movies after he rejected the filmmaker's offer. The actor, who has starred in Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho, described the filmmaker as ‘big’ director.

The actor began his acting career through television shows. Gurmeet Choudhary became a household name after starring in shows such as Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara. He also starred in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Gurmeet Choudhary revealed he was approached for a film but didn't understand the script. When he rejected the film, the director didn't take it well.

“Jab main filmo mein aa gaya toh ek ache director the, bade director the, aur unhone ghar pe bhulaya aur mujhe naration diya. Nayi film, samaj nahi aayi. Aaj ke time pe aisa hota hai ki aapko nahi film samaj aayi aur aap mana kar sakte hai aur bol sakte hai. Maine jab mana kiya toh unhone kaha ke main tujhe koi film karne nahi dunga (When I pursued a career in films, a big director approached me for a project. He called me home and narrated the script. However, I didn't understand the movie. When I turned it down, the director threatened he wouldn't let me work in films)” Gurmeet said.

“Mujhe jatka laga ke ye kya! Ye toh hota hai na ke actor script padta hai aur aapko lagta hai ke yaar, aap karo ya nahi karoge. But mujhe ye bola gaya aur unhone mujhe khade hoke bola ke kabhi kaam karne nahi dunga. ‘Tumne meri film kaise mana ki, tujhe kya lagta hai, meri film gandi hai…’ (I was shocked. This happens, right, that an actor reads a script and then decides if you want to take it up or not. But he told me on my face 'I won't let you work, how can you reject my film?'),” he added.

Earlier this year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Gurmeet expressed his interest in playing a hero in a film. He said, “I want to be a superstar, who is also a good actor, that’s my next dream. People haven’t seen me act in over a year. hope to change that this year.”

