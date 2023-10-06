Internet reacts as Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to man who collapsed on road: 'We need more people like him'

Gurmeet Choudhary gave CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a man after he collapsed on street. A video of the actor from Mumbai has been doing the rounds on social media, and many are praising him for coming to the rescue of the person. A few also commented on how the way Gurmeet gave CPR was not entirely correct, and some others pointed out that everyone show learn basic CPR procedure. Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary gets injured while protecting wife Debina Bonnerjee from crowd

Gurmeet gives CPR to man

Gurmeet Choudhary performed CPR on a man in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Gurmeet Choudhary is seen giving CPR to a man, who fell unconscious near a busy street in Mumbai. The actor is seen pumping the man's chest and asking someone to rub his feet. The person was reportedly sent to hospital after an ambulance arrived on the scene. Many, who stood around Gumeet, praised him for helping the person by giving CPR.

Since the video was shared by fan and paparazzi pages, many social media users have reacted to Gurmeet's gesture and also how someone recorded the video of a helpless person after he collapsed, instead of helping him. Some also said he was a 'good influence in real life too'. Gurmeet is known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan, which began airing in 2008.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reactions to the viral video

An Instagram user wrote, "Ideally CPR given should be uninterrupted and with 30 compression: 2 breaths. And to continue till the time AED (defibrillator arrives) or patient gains consciousness or stable pulse and heart rate. But Whatever he had done is commendable. Doing it all by himself. We need more people like him. And I think everyone should and must be well verse with Basic CPR steps with so many increasing number of cardiac arrest cases increasing day by day. Yet again a very well done job."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another said, "This is amazing buddy, but this is only part CPR right? He also needs to blow air into his mouth to fill up his lungs..." Slamming the person, who recorded the video, an Instagram user also wrote, "Seriously you take video of collapsed people instead of lending a helping hand?" One more commented, "Real artiste... May God protect that man." A person also called Gurmeet 'good human being'.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.